Hunter x Hunter Volume 37 Shares Trailer and Major Art Revisions

Hunter x Hunter's newest volumes has hit shelves in Japan now that the manga has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters, and with it has debuted a new trailer and some major art updates to the previous chapters. Yoshihiro Togashi has finally returned to the magazine after nearly four years of being on a hiatus, and that means that the rest of the franchise can move forward as well. With new chapters hitting the magazine, the newest volume of the series could finally collect the previous slate of chapters and release on shelves overseas.

Volume 37 of Hunter x Hunter (which collects the previous batch of chapters released ahead of the hiatus four years ago) has now hit the shelves overseas and with it has made some adjustments to the final versions of some of the most notorious pages from the previous chapters. This included pages that were severely lacking in detail that have been further fleshed out for the manga release. To celebrate, you can check out the trailer for Volume 37 in the video above and see some of the examples of the changes below as spotted by @HxHSource on Twitter:

How to Read Hunter x Hunter

Volume 37 of Hunter x Hunter won't be releasing outside of Japan for quite some time, but thankfully you can check out the latest chapters of the series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Not only can you find the three most recent chapters of the series completely for free, but can find the entire series run there with a subscription. With new chapters finally being released, now is the perfect time to jump back in if you have been waiting to do so.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back the Phantom Troupe | Hunter x Hunter: What's Going On With Hisoka's Return

Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to the series after one of the longest hiatuses in the series' history to date, and is finally starting to launch some new chapters moving the story forward. It's why Volume 37 of the series could hit shelves after all this time, and it's been a major hit with fans with its latest comeback so far. How are you liking Hunter x Hunter's return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!