Hunter x Hunter: What's Going On With Hisoka's Return

Hunter x Hunter is now back up and running with its first new batch of chapters in nearly four long years, and with it has finally brought Hisoka back to the spotlight as the villain had been sneaking around the Black Whale in search of the Phantom Troupe members to hunt them down and kill them. But because it has been such a long time since the last new batch of chapters hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Hisoka's return to the series took some fans by surprise as it has raised all sorts of questions about his plans for the future.

The newest chapter of the series officially brought Hisoka back to the series as he was spotted by members of the Xi-Yu Family and was brought to meet one of the Kakin Family mafia heads. But with his return to the series seemingly downplaying the fact that he had been hiding on the boat for so long (and the many years since the last time we got to see the villain in any action), Hisoka's return has sparked all kinds of questions about his condition and what to expect from him next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Hisoka Doing in Hunter x Hunter?

The Succession Contest arc began several years ago with a fight to the death between Chrollo and Hisoka. Chrollo ended up being the winner of the fight at Heaven's Arena, and Hisoka even died as a result of the wounds he had taken. He was able to whip himself back to life with his Bungee Gum technique, and use Texture Surprise to quickly "heal" and hide all the wounds he had taken. Then threatening to kill all of the Phantom Troupe members the second he sees them (because if his anger over his loss to Chrollo), he quickly eliminated Kortopi and Shanark before sneaking onto the Black Whale.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Sees Hisoka Return After Years of Absence | One Piece Creator Shares Adorable Hunter x Hunter Art

Now that Hisoka has returned, fans had been wondering about him all this time. There were theories about whether he would use Texture Surprise to change his appearance and had been hiding among the characters we have already seen, but they were debunked with his return. He looked the same as ever, and had just blended into the crowd despite so many looking for him. It's just a matter of figuring out what he's going to do next as if he gets involved in the fights between the Kakin Family, he'll get closer to finding the members of the Phantom Troupe too.

How do you feel about Hisoka's return to Hunter x Hunter after many years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!