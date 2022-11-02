Hunter x Hunter Cliffhanger Sets Up the Phantom Troupe's Next Fight

Hunter x Hunter is now back with new chapters after many years of waiting to see the next phase of the series, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has brought back the Phantom Troupe to set up their next big fight! Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters moving the Succession Contest arc forward, and that means fans have been thrown right in the thick of the action. This also means that many fan favorites are also coming back to the series after many years of waiting too.

Now that the series has been moving forward with new chapters, fans have seen some major moves from the characters that have not been in action for quite a long time. Not only has the series brought Hisoka back to the spotlight after spending so many years searching for the villain within the Black Whale, but the newest chapter of the series has brought the Phantom Troupe back for a new fight. But it's not that they are going to be facing off against Hisoka just yet, they have a new enemy to take out first.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Why is the Phantom Troupe Back in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 392?

Chapter 392 of Hunter x Hunter has made some major moves among many of the mafia families as the hunt for Hisoka has gotten more intense. At the same time, the Phantom Troupe has made themselves not only a target of Hisoka but the other mafia families as well. The room they were in had been tagged by a Nen ability from a Heil-Ly family assassin several chapters ago, but the Troupe had been waiting to make their move until they had as much information as possible. But now the action has come to them.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter: What's Going On With Hisoka's Return | Hunter x Hunter Sees Hisoka Return After Years of Absence

The final moments of the chapter see this assassin breaking into the office they had been holding out on him, and Phinks Magcub, Feitan Portor, and Nobunaga Hazama are readying for their first fight in many years as they are completely willing to take down anyone who comes their way. Now it's just a matter of waiting until we see them cross paths with Hisoka again.

How did you like seeing the Phantom Troupe come back to Hunter x Hunter after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!