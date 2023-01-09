Inside Job Cancellation Sparks Viral Petition For Its Renewal

It looks like Netflix is at it again. This week, reports confirmed the worst kind of news as Inside Job has been axed. The popular animated series was expected to move into season two after its finale, but alas, that is no longer the case. Series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the comedy has been canceled, and the news has sparked a viral petition to renew the cult favorite.

As you can see online, hashtags asking for Inside Job season two are popping up all over the place. From Reddit to Tumblr and Twitter, the outcry is clear: Fans want more. Inside Job season one ended on a killer cliffhanger, and netizens want to see Reagan Ridley carry on at Cognito Inc.

Of course, no one has stepped up to do a renewal, but fans aren't letting that sway them. Netflix did only confirm the cancellation yesterday, after all. The streaming service originally ordered a season two but changed its mind about the renewal. Now, all eyes are on Adult Swim and Fox as pleas for Inside Job season two rise. So if we are lucky, maybe Reagan and Brett will get the happy ending every fan wants.

