Inuyasha Fans Are Ecstatic About The Potential Reveal Of The Twins' Mother
The preview fo the next anime episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the sequel series to the fan-favorite tale of Inuyasha, has many fans freaking out about the potential identity of the mother of Towa and Setsuna, who has been a long time confidant in the former anti-hero of Sesshomaru! Needless to say, while the identity of the twins' mother was one that many fans had guessed, it also took many aback thanks in part to audiences thinking of Rin as more like a little sister to Sesshomaru than the future mother of his children who was come to have their own anime series!
What do you think of the possibility of Rin being Sesshomaru's Baby Momma? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the supernatural world of Inuyasha!
Truly Tragic
The last moment Rin saw was the love of her life holding their most prized possesions. They were a family all together in that moment. My sessrin heart 🥺❤#半妖の夜叉姫 #Yashahime #YashahimePrincessHalfDemon #sessrin pic.twitter.com/NUq8y72yEI— KRIS ♡☆ HNY (@BTINUYASHA) January 9, 2021
Exciting
Hanyo no Yashahime ep 15 😍😍😍😍— Ratu Gita (@Rgitaa) January 9, 2021
Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, Rin, Jaken, all of them !! 🙈✨✨✨✨
I can't waittttt 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MVASKP0rMH
The New Opening Is Fire
New Yashahime opening is 🔥
—Sessrin canonized
—Music really gets you pumped for the show but also has quieter, more reflective beats
—Animation matches the music perfectly
—Love that sequence where Setsuna falls away and Rin catches her!!!
OMG! So pumped for episode 15!!! 🥰— Catching The Classics (@CatchingClassic) January 9, 2021
Like Mothers, Like Daughters
they definitely got rin‘s facial expressions 😂🥰 #半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/QSE27uG97Q— yashahime =serotonin ♡ semi ia (@kagomeskokoro) January 9, 2021
Party Time For Some
SESSRIN IS CANON🥳🥳— 尺丨几丂卂爪卂🌙💮|EXO💜|半妖の夜叉姫🤩|Sessrin💝 (@RinSessh) January 9, 2021
Let's party with How you like that💃🏻💗#半妖の夜叉姫 #yashahime #殺りん pic.twitter.com/XkzYWzm2RL
Fans Believe In Their Boy
We believe in you Sesshomaru Sama💕#半妖の夜叉姫 #yashahime #sessrin pic.twitter.com/BqmA6WLrFT— 尺丨几丂卂爪卂🌙💮|EXO💜|半妖の夜叉姫🤩|Sessrin💝 (@RinSessh) January 9, 2021
Canon At Last
Literally the first few seconds of the new OP are SessRin and Rin waking up from the Final Act
What do you say to that, haters? THEY ARE CANON AT LAST #SESSRIN #YASHAHIME #— SESSRIN MADE BEST BABIES ❤ (@MissOtakuTrash) January 9, 2021
The Tears Might Commence
Also next week, we finally learn what happened to Rin, how she wound up inside the Tree of Ages, and what exactly lead to Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha being separated from their parents.
Get the tissues ready, everyone! #YashaHime pic.twitter.com/hrqGvJbwF0— Jiminy Scruff: Dawn of a New Day #2021 (@jshaggy1983) January 9, 2021