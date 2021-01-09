Inuyasha Fans Are Ecstatic About The Potential Reveal Of The Twins' Mother

The preview fo the next anime episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the sequel series to the fan-favorite tale of Inuyasha, has many fans freaking out about the potential identity of the mother of Towa and Setsuna, who has been a long time confidant in the former anti-hero of Sesshomaru! Needless to say, while the identity of the twins' mother was one that many fans had guessed, it also took many aback thanks in part to audiences thinking of Rin as more like a little sister to Sesshomaru than the future mother of his children who was come to have their own anime series!

