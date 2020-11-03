Yashahime to Bring Back Original Inuyasha Cast for English Dub

✖

When it comes to Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, fans have been keeping a close eye on the anime and its dub plans. The show has kept fans engaged with its nostalgic setting, and plenty of netizens have been asking if the original cast behind Inuyasha will be roped into the series. Now, a new report has gone live answering that question, and it turns out the original English cast behind Rumiko Takahashi's show is coming back.

The announcement was shared by Viz Media on Twitter in the wake of the dub cast's first announcement. This big reveal shared shared the talent who will play Kagome, Inuyasha, Shippo, and more. You can check out the full list of talent below:

Inuyasha will be voiced by Richard Ian Cox

Kagome will be voiced by Kira Tozer

Sesshomaru will be voiced by David Kaye

hippo will be voiced by Jillian Michaels

Sango will be voiced by Kelly Sheridan

Miroku will be voiced by Kirby Morrow

Kohaku will be voiced by Alan Lee

Hisui will be voiced by Aleks Le

As you can see above, the cast list is a robust one with some of the industry's best talent. Cox, Tozer, and Kaye are some of the biggest names to return as fans can hardly imagine any other actor voicing their roles. Now, fans only have to wait for the English dub to get underway, and we have our fingers crossed the series will find its way to Toonami. After all, Inuyasha was a staple on late-night cable during its heyday, and Yashahime deserves the same treatment!

Viz Media has shared a full synopsis for Yashahime, and they describe the series as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

