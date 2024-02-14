Disney's Iwájú Releases First Trailer, Poster

Iwájú is finally making its way to Disney+ later this month, and fans have goten to see a full look at what to expect from the original animated series with its very first trailer and poster! It was first announced a few years ago that Walt Disney Animation Studios would be teaming up with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali on a brand new series set in a futuristic take on Nigeria. This series has been in the works for quite a while, but has been steadily revealing looks at what Iwájú will look like in motion when it finally hits.

Iwájú will be releasing with Disney+ on February 28, and will be a limited series telling a new kind of futuristic story from a perspective that's not always highlighted in big animated projects like this. With the new series finally releasing all at once with Disney+ later this month, we've finally gotten a trailer to see what this new series will entail. You can check out the trailer for Iwájú in the video above, and the poster for the upcoming Disney+ series below.

Two friends, two worlds, one future. All episodes of Disney Animation and @KugaliMedia's #Iwájú are available February 28 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tCUCxp6qKE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) February 13, 2024

What Is Iwaju?

Produced by Disney Animation's Christina Chen, directed by Olufikayo Ziki Adeola (who also writes the scripts alongside Halima Hudson), with production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku of Kugali Media, Iwájú will be releasing with Disney+ on February 28. Starring the likes of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia and more, Iwájú is teased as such:

"Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds. Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos."

