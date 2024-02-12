Disney Dreamlight Valley Teasing New Star Path Themes

A new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is expected to arrive in the next few weeks, and while Gameloft has yet to reveal full details, the developer has started to offer some teases of what to expect. When update 9 is released, a new Star Path will debut alongside it. We don't know what theme the Star Path will follow, but the game's official Twitter account has shared three sets of emojis as hints. One is a candle and spaghetti, the next is a door and a single eye, and the last is a girl and a snake.

The Tweet from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account can be found embedded below.

With a new update coming soon, it's about time we gave you a sneak peek at the next Star Path...



Can you guess what the following emoji might be hinting at?



🕯️🍝

🚪👁️

👩‍🦰🐍 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 12, 2024

Naturally, the game's community has done its best to decipher what these pairings are alluding to. The first of these would seem to be an obvious reference to Lady and Tramp's most iconic scene. Meanwhile, the door and the single eye would seem to be a reference to Monsters, Inc., which is fitting since Mike Wazowski has been confirmed as the next character coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The third clue is a bit more difficult to discern. The most likely conclusion is that it's a reference to Celia, Mike's girlfriend. Celia is a Medusa-inspired monster with snakes for hair, so she would fit the criteria. It's possible one of the Star Path rewards will be an avatar item that replicates Celia's hair, but that's all just conjecture until we get something officially announced.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 9

This Star Path hint is the latest indication that update 9 is fast approaching! Gameloft's previous roadmap noted that the update will arrive in late winter, which means we can likely expect to see it before the end of February. In addition to Mike's arrival, players can expect to see a new quality-of-life update, allowing them to change their player character's name at will. There will apparently be no limit to how many times this can be done, so players can change it as frequently as they like.

How do Star Paths Work?

Star Paths allow players to unlock special items, which usually fit the theme of the game's new season. The standard path is free, but the premium one must be purchased by using Moonstones, Disney Dreamlight Valley's in-game currency. The premium path is where players find the best unlockables, which include things like exclusive furniture, avatar items, and more. Players can also recoup a bunch of their Moonstones by completing tasks on the Star Path, making it more of a value than some of the game's other paid options. The most recent Star Path featured winter-themed items that could be unlocked by players.

Are you interested in the next Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley? What are you hoping to see in update 9? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!