BTS’s J-Hope Drops Long-Awaited Mixtape: Here’s How to Listen and Download

The moment has come for Jung Hoseok, rapper and dancer extraordinaire of BTS. The idol has teased fans for ages about his mixtape project, and the awaited release is finally here. Earlier today, “Hope World” went live in South Korea, and the energetic mixtape has got fans buzzing.

Over on Twitter, BTS shared the anticipated mixtape with fans via Soundcloud. The entire album is up on the site to stream for free, and fans are taking advantage of the gift. The mixtape features seven unique tracks produced by J-Hope and Pdogg. And, if you look online, you will see that fans are having trouble choosing their fav song.

If you want to listen to “Hope World,” then you can do so on Soundtrack. You can listen to the entire album and add it to your own self-curated playlist. You can find the album here.

For those of you with some pocket change, you can buy the mixtape outright in support of J-Hope. iTunes has the album up worldwide right now, and it is making waves on the charts. So far, the mixtape has hit number one on the top-selling albums chart in over 60 countries.

Of course, you can download the mixtape for free if you prefer. Big Hit Entertainment has released each mixtape done by BTS members at no cost. The agency released the download links earlier today as you can see above. Sites like Google, Dropbox, and Media Fire are being used to house the free file.

Not only did J-Hope coming out swinging with a fiery mixtape today, but the rapper shared his first music video for the release. A colorful MV for “Daydream” is up on Youtube, and it sees J-Hope share verses about his love of dreaming. The video has already accrued more than 4 million views since it went live a few hours ago, and BTS fans are determined to get it trending before the day is out.

What is your favorite track from “Hope World” so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!