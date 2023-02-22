A Mysterious Orb Washes Up on Japan and Sparks All the Saiyan Memes

These days, it seems the news is filled with stories of unidentifiable objects. From spy balloons to flying artifacts, headlines keep popping up about these strange objects. Now, it seems Japan has earned the world's attention after a mysterious orb washed up on one of its beaches, and the Internet is having a field day with Dragon Ball memes.

For those out of the loop, CBS News reports the mysterious orb was found in Japan near Hamamatsu City this week. The object, which is said to be hollow and nearly five-feet wide, has been ruled out as a bomb. However, NHK in Japan reports the object's origins are completely unknown.

Authorities have sectioned off the area of beach where the ball was found, and there are plans to remove it soon. A local in the area told NHK he'd seen the ball there for a month at least and even tried to nudge the object. However, it was too heavy to move.

Looking at the object's size and shape, well – it did not take long for netizens to spin theories about the object. Social media is already obsessed with the idea of this object being a Saiyan pod from Dragon Ball. After all, the orb closely resembles the anime device asides from its color, but who is to say this orb didn't look like Frieza tech when it was first made?

Jokes aside, it seems the world is eager to find out more information on whatever this item is. From an alien artifact to a rogue piece of ship wreckage, this orb could have come from anywhere, and the wait for a definitive answer is only giving netizens more time to cook up Super Saiyan theories.

