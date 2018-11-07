Japanese Spider-Man Makes Surprise Marvel Comics Cameo

If you are a fan of Spider-Man, you must know the hero has a complicated history with Marvel. Peter Parker is a go-to hero for most, but the former vigilante has had lots of iterations over the years. So, if you have been missing Japan’s version of the hero, you are in luck.

After all, Japan’s Spider-Man is back, and he made one surprising comeback in a new issue of Spider-Geddon.

Recently, Marvel Comics put out its new issue of Spider-Geddon, and the story dove into some big reveals. With the entire Spider-Verse in danger, an entire gang of Spider-Men have come together to save the universe, and Takuya Yamashiro is one of those crusaders.

As it turns out, Spider-Geddon #3 finds Yamashiro joining forces with Superior Spider-Man. The comic kicks off with Marvel’s Spider-Man following Superior Spider-Man into a secret lair before the group is interrupted by an actual mecha. Japan’s Spider-Man comes into frame with Leopardon, his iconic mecha suit, and the hero brings down a monster with his flashy sword. However, it did take a bit of convincing from Doctor Octavius to whip out the sword in the first place.

Sadly, Yamashiro didn’t spend a lot of time around in this new issue. While he finished off his fight with Leopardon, Spider-Man and Superior Spider-Man met up with their other allies. Now, the gang of Spider-Man has to find a way to take down the Inheritors threatening the universe, and readers are hoping Leopardon will take part in the mission.

Of course, this comic cameo is not the first one Yamashiro has enjoyed under Marvel Comics. The character made his first appearance in 2014 with Spider-Verse as he helped his spider allies fight off the Inheritors for the very first time. Unfortunately, the big battle ended with Leopardon in shambles, but it seems the mecha has been fixed since.

There’s no telling whether Yamashiro will factor into Spider-Geddon more so as this special run continues, but fans are just happy to see the Japanese cult hero is doing alright. The character was created way back in 1978 after a wonky licensing agreement between Marvel and Toei Company allowed the latter to create its own Spider-Man series. The ensuing project ended up starring Yamashiro, and the 20-something hero has become a fan-favorite piece of Marvel’s history. The character’s wacky missions, stocked armory, and affection for motorcycles are already infamous within the comic fandom. So, it isn’t hard to see why readers are down for more of Japan’s Spider-Man.

Were you happy to see Yamashiro pop back into the comics?