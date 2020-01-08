JC Staff Reveals Stunning Earnings from Overseas Audiences

JC Staff hasn’t always been received with open arms among the anime community. When it was given the reins of the second season of One-Punch Man, many fans believed it didn’t live up to the first season of Saitama and his fellow super hero buddies, originally under the watchful eye of the animation studio of Madhouse. Though the animation criticism for this popular series is across the board, the studio also has a number of other anime series such as Food Wars!, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Hi Score Girl, and many others that have had an impact on its profits!

Twitter User UltimateMegax shared a quote from a producer at JC Staff, noting that many of their most popular series had received a lot of their profits thanks in part to international streaming, proving that there is definitely a market for anime when it comes to the numerous streaming services that have arisen in trying to enter the anime medium:

JC Staff producer:

“More than half the revenue for Index, High Score Girl, One Punch Man, Food Wars, and KonoSuba was from international streaming.” — ultimatemegax (@ultimatemegax) December 30, 2019

The “anime war” between streaming services has only intensified with the passing years, as the likes of Crunchyroll and Funimation specialized in anime predominantly, while other services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and the upcoming HBO Max are looking to carve a niche for themselves not just by acquiring older, legendary series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, but gain exclusivity for anime series such as Vinland Saga with Prime and the Studio Ghibli films with HBO. Even new services such as RetroCrush, which will focus on older, lesser known anime, are beginning to emerge to get a “piece of the pie”.

JC Staff will have a busy 2020, focusing on the returning series of Food Wars and Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, as well as focusing on a new series in the form of Skate-Leading Stars for this new year. A third season for One-Punch Man has yet to be confirmed and the question of whether or not JC Staff will be helming it once again are definitely on the top of many fans’ minds.

