JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Dio Brando a Low-Cost Makeover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will bring its anime adaptation of Stone Ocean to an end on December 1st next month, and with a recent trailer revealing some major spoilers when it comes to the final episodes focusing on Jolyne Cujoh, Low-Cost Cosplay has given Dio Brando a new makeover. While Dio might still be in the ground thanks to the strength and cunning of Jotaro Kujo during Stardust Crusaders' finale, his legacy lives on and he has made appearances thanks to flashbacks in the latest anime season.

One of the biggest spoilers that was revealed in the latest Stone Ocean trailer dropped a bombshell that the nefarious Pucci, the prison priest that was looking to attain heaven, would be employing the assistance of the "Sons of Dio" in attempting to achieve his goals. While the most famous offspring of Dio Brando remains Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist of the Golden Wind who was neither a vampire nor a villain, these final installments will show just how many sons that the wielder of the Stand known as The World has sired throughout his long life. Stone Ocean is set to have one of the most controversial endings for the series to date, and rest assured, the Joestars' world will never be the same.

Dio's Bizarre Adventure

Instagram Cosplayer Low Cost Cosplayth took the opportunity to recreate the look of Dio Brando from Stardust Crusaders, using a hilarious combination of items to help in bringing the Stand user to life once again following his deadly battle against Jotaro Kujo in the third part of the series:

When last we left Jolyne in Stone Ocean's anime adaptation, she had come to the decision that she would need to leave the Green Dolphin Street Prison behind in order to fight against Pucci and save the life of her father. Following the death of Foo Fighters in the previous batch of anime episodes, Pucci has managed to come that much closer to reaching "heaven", which was a point of discussion between the priest and Dio Brando, before the vampire left this mortal coil.

