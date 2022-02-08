JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares Why Giorno’s History with Dio Hasn’t Been Explored

The wielder of Gold Experience left an impression on fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with Giorno Giovanna eventually managing to overtake the Passione Mafia and lead it on a more altruistic path following his defeat of the mob boss Diavolo. While the fifth part of the series saw Giorno deal with a lot, it never took the opportunity to explore a major element, aka the possible relationship between Giovanna and his nefarious father, Dio Brando.

Giorno Giovanna is technically a Joestar in the sense that he was conceived with Dio atop the body of Jonathan Joestar, following the depressing events of Phantom Blood’s finale. Giorno never had the opportunity to meet his father, though we would imagine that his life would have been far different if he had. Giovanna might have been the son of Dio, but he didn’t inherit any of his vampiric abilities and he certainly didn’t inherit his need to dominate and attempt to take over the world to feed his massive ego. Ultimately, Giorno perhaps inherited far more from Jonathan Joestar than Dio when all was said and done.

In a recently unearthed interview with Araki, shared by Redditor Dante From DC, the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure explores his decision to not dive into the relationship between the star of Golden Wind and the villain of Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders:

“I never had any intention of doing that, actually. Even during Diamond Is Unbreakable, people were speculating if Kars would show up, but this is not the type of manga series that would go in that direction and I’m not the type of person who would write that. If that happened, to me, it’d be over.

I am of the opinion that if readers ever think to themselves, “I expected that to happen!” then I’ve failed. There are many manga out there that would go in that direction, but if I did that, it’s over.”

Stone Ocean has yet to reveal when new episodes of Part Six will arrive, but rest assured, expect some wild new reveals when it comes to Dio Brando and his legacy as the story of Jolyne continues.

