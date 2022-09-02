JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio

Dio Brando might have died in the finale for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, but his legacy has continued throughout the anime adaptation that spawned from creator Hirohiko Araki and the animation studio, David Production. In the latest season, Dio plays a major role in Pucci's mission, the main antagonist featured in Stone Ocean, even though he's been in the grave for years at this point. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share a unique take on who is considered to be the biggest villain of the Joestar franchise.

The latest episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean featured Dio Brando returning to the anime adaptation in a flashback scene that explored the relationship that the vampire had with the current villain of the season, Pucci. The two villains had a deep discussion over the idea of "heaven" and what it might take to achieve entry into this unique plane of existence, with their conversation coming to an end as Dio leaves the Stand wielder of White Snake a unique present. Leaving one of his bones with Pucci, said present has become a major part of the latest episodes of Stone Ocean as both the heroes and villains attempt to get their hands on the McGuffin.

Instagram Cosplayer Rinne Goddess took the opportunity to share a unique new take on Dio Brando's look from Stardust Crusaders, in which the vampire wielded a Stand known as the World, but was ultimately killed by Jotaro Kujo despite having time-stopping abilities thanks to "The World":

The future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure past the story of Jolyne Cujoh will include stories that take place in an alternate timeline from the one that we've come to know, and while Dio Brando himself doesn't make a return from the grave, a new Brando will be introduced during the story of a Stand battle filled horse race, Steelball Run. Currently, Netflix hasn't revealed that David Production is working on this bizarre chapter in the series, though it wouldn't be a surprise if it was confirmed following the final episode of Stone Ocean.

What do you think of this new take on Dio Brando?