Here's How Netflix Can Fix JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

When fans initially heard that Netflix would be acquiring JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, many were thrilled that the streaming service had seemingly recognized the importance of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. With the first twelve episodes arriving in December of last year, fans of Jolyne and the Joestars weren't thrilled to hear that the series from David Production would be arriving nearly a year following its debut in the fall of 2022. While there are numerous problems that the sixth part of the anime series is now facing, there's one thing that the streaming service can do to turn the tide.

One of the things that Netflix has a problem with when it comes to its series, anime or otherwise, is that it releases all the episodes it has on hand, rather than releasing them incrementally. While this may be beneficial to some viewers, it negates the idea of a community being able to absorb the individual episodes, talk about them, and then discuss what is coming next for the series. "JoJo Fridays" were a big part of the Joestar community during the previous seasons of the series, with the story of the Golden Wind for example being told over the course of thirty-nine weeks and letting viewers really dive into some of the big moments.

You'll find many anime fans somewhat agreeing on the idea that Netflix's current release schedule for JoJo fails to cut the mustard, as it appears to be dropping a dozen or so episodes at once, with nearly a year in-between them. While this might change for a third dump of episodes, which is most likely on the way considering that these upcoming installments won't be able to cover all the events of the Stone Ocean, it's a long time to ask fans to wait. While we had seen this style of release with Attack on Titan's final season, you don't see nearly as much blowback thanks in part to it being released on a weekly schedule.

WIth Hirohiko Araki set to take on a new chapter in his popular series via JoJo Lands and there still being two stories for the anime to adapt after Stone Ocean in Steelball Run and JoJolion, we're hoping that Netflix is able to change things up when it comes to how we receive the upcoming installments following the Joestars.

