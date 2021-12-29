JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Is Making Edits to Netflix’s Current Episodes

The Stone Ocean has rolled into the shores of Netflix, with Jolyne Cujoh’s story receiving twelve episodes on the streaming service. With David Production returning to the series created by Hirohiko Araki, it seems as though the animation house and Netflix have made some slight changes to a certain character that has become a vital ally to Jolyne and Stone Free as she attempts to clear her name and save the life of her father Jotaro, who had quite the run-in with the Stand known as Whitesnake.

Emporio is something of a mystery among the Stand users in the halls of the prison that holds the likes of Jolyne, Ermes, and Foo Fighters to name a few. Luckily for Jolyne, he showed up just in time to inform her of a number of dangers that are lurking around every corner of the penitentiary. The changes made to Emporio in the first twelve episodes are quite minor, changing his outfit a tad as the young baseball player continues to be a vital ally to the daughter of Jotaro Kujo. David Production has been with the story of the Joestars since the anime’s beginning, and it’s no surprise to see that the animation house making some slight tweaks to its work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User StickerTricker shared the changes that had been made to Emporio, showing that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean isn’t afraid to revisit its opening episodes that have made quite the impression on Netflix viewers, with fans of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise waiting on word as to the show’s return:

Oh shit! They reuploaded some episodes of Stone Ocean on Netflix with an updated design for Emporio!!! I’ve been wondering even before this if they will continue to make changes once the weekly starts..? pic.twitter.com/jAzsZQKBuf — STICKER ⍟ (@StickerTricker) December 26, 2021

December has been a big month for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, not just thanks to the arrival of the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, but also with the debut of the new spin-off manga bringing back characters such as Josuke Higashikata and Hol Horse. On top of this manga, a special chapter was released that once again took us back into the world of Jolyne Cujoh, telling a tale in between the events of Stone Ocean.

What do you think of these new changes made to Stone Ocean? Do you think we’ll see new episodes of Part Six sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.