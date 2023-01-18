JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Everything We Know About The JoJo Lands So Far

Next month, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, will be returning to his manga masterpiece as the next chapter will arrive in the form of JoJo Lands. While there are still plenty of mysteries that are surrounding the upcoming story that will continue the series populated with Stand Users, vampires, and characters named after famous songs, singers, and bands, With the ninth part of the series just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to document everything we know about the next chapter of the Joestars.

The JoJo Lands will arrive in the pages of Shueisha's Ultra Jump beginning on February 17th next month, with initial sketches released seemingly hinting at the idea that the young Joestar who will act as the head of the series will have Stand battles in a more tropical, aquatic environment than previous parts of the franchise. In previous interviews, Araki had confirmed that this new Joestar would in fact be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, albeit not the one that played a role in the previous installments of Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable to name a few. This new Joestar's status is one that confirms which universe JoJo Lands will be a part of.

Where are the JoJo Lands?

In the last chapters of JoJolion, the previous storyline that took us back to a different iteration of the sleepy town of Morioh, a very different Joseph Joestar appeared, and with this new Stand user being a descendant of this wielder of Hermit Purple, it confirms that JoJo Lands will take place in the same universe as Steel Ball Run and JoJolion.

While there have been rumors that JoJo Lands might be the final chapter of the long-running franchise which first arrived in the 1980s, Araki himself has stated in the past that he would love to continue working on the manga forever if he could, meaning that there is the chance that more JoJo's Bizarre Adventure could arrive following this ninth installment.

If you're wondering whether we'll see a JoJo Lands anime adaptation, it has yet to be confirmed though if we do one day see David Production jumping on board for this new chapter, it is most likely years away from hitting the small screen, especially considering that the franchise still has to bring Steel Ball Run and JoJolion to life.

The installment prior to JoJo Lands, JoJolion, took well over a decade to tell its story, and while Araki has yet to reveal how long the ninth part of the series will be, it could stretch just as long if not longer.

