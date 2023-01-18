JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JoJo Lands Debuts First Look

It's time. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure wrapped up its last manga some time ago, but creator Hirohiko Araki has kept busy behind the scenes. Now, it won't be long before the IP drops its ninth installment, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JoJo Lands just shared its first look with fans.

As you can see below, the latest issue of Ultra Jump shared the news today when it went live. The magazine contains a spread all about JoJo and its next part. Araki will set out with The JoJo Lands on February 17th, and it will follow a young man who lives in the tropics.

"JoJo's Bizzare Adventure" Part 9 "The JOJO Lands" by Hirohiko Araki will start in upcoming Ultra Jump issue 3/2023 out Feb 17



This time it follows the adventure of a boy on subtropical islands



Clearly, the artwork gives us our first look at the new JoJo, and the boy is already signing up simps. With a distinct hair cut and braid in place, how could you not love this protagonist? Fans will get to learn more about this newcomer when The JoJo Lands begins next month.

Of course, fans are eager to see what kind of story Araki has cooked up in the wake of Jojolion. The last installment of the JoJo IP was a long one, and though well received, it failed to drum up the hype seen with Steel Ball Run. However, the anime's growing popularity has put more eyes on JoJo than ever before, so The JoJo Lands will be a good litmus test of the fandom.

If you are not caught up with JoJo at this point, well – you have a bit to catch up. Araki has published his series through Shueisha since it began, and a number of its volumes can be found online through the Shonen Jump app. And of course, there are print editions available in stores and online through Viz Media.

