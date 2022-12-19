JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces Part 9 Start Date

The time has finally arrived Joestar fans. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has officially announced the release date for the ninth part of its popular manga by Hirohiko Araki, as The JoJoLands will introduce a new Joestar to the Stand-filled universe. While details surrounding the new star of the series and the universe that they are inhabiting weren't revealed in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Winter Magazine, the release date was revealed and lets readers know that they won't be waiting much longer to see the series' big comeback.

Each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unique in that it focuses on a new member of the Joestar bloodline, with Golden Wind being especially unique in that it focused on the Stand-wielder known as Giorno Giovanna, the offspring of the body shared by Dio Brando and Jonathan Joestar. With the end of Stone Ocean, the anime franchise took the opportunity to jump to a new dimension, as both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion focused on wild adventures in a reality that was far different from what anime fans were originally introduced to. Araki has been tight-lipped on who the new hero will be for The JoJoLands, but he has confirmed something about the protagonist's origin.

JoJo Lands Adventure

The official announcement arrived in the latest publication, which featured quite a few stories in the Joestar universe as creator Hirohiko Araki continues to explore the bloodline through different realities since the manga debuted decades ago. Officially kicking off on February 17th next year in the March 2023 issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine, Part 9 is officially knock as "The JOJOLands, and you can check out the official announcement below:

The biggest clue about the identity of the new hero that will take on the role of the protagonist in The JoJoLands is a recent interview with Araki, wherein the mangaka revealed that the character would be a descendant of the Joseph Joestar that made an appearance in the previous arc, JoJolion. With the previous storyline focusing on a very different Morioh, the sleepy town that first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, it will be interesting to see if any new connections are made between this new arc and the Joestars' past.

What are your predictions for the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.