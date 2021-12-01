JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals Its Dub Cast

After a long wait, it seems like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is jumping headfirst into its new era. Jolyne Cujoh is leading the charge as Netflix brought the anime’s newest series to life this week. Stone Ocean is already a massive hit with fans, and now, we have finally learned which voice actors will bring JoJo‘s new dub to life.

The update came this morning when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean dropped its first twelve episodes on Netflix. Fans were given the chance to check out the English dub then, and it was there they learned Kira Buckland is playing Jolyne Cujoh. The star then took to Twitter to celebrate and thank fans for all their support.

“For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but… It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN. My dream has finally come true,” Buckland wrote.

The actress is joined by a slew of all-star talent in Stone Ocean. Casey Mangillo commented on his role as the Pokemon voice actor is playing Emporio Alnino. Tiana Camacho has been cast as Ermes Costello, and they are understandably hyped for the gig.

“I have been given the official okay to announce that I voice Ermes Costello in the English dub of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Playing her has been the biggest challenge and honor of my career so far. I love her endlessly, and I hope you do too,” they wrote.

Of course, a slew of other stars have joined the impressive cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Brittany Lauda is voicing F.F. while Clifford Chapin oversees Romeo Jisso. And if you were curious about Father Enrico Pucci, the character is being played by Yong Yea. As the show moves forward, you can expect even more dub legends to join the cast, and JoJo lovers are curious to see how these gigs play out.

What do you make of Stone Ocean's big debut? Will you be watching the series subbed or dubbed?