JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Hypes Netflix’s Big Premiere

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is ready to bring out its new series to fans at long last. Jolyne Cujoh will bring the franchise into a new era when Stone Ocean goes live tomorrow. Now, the star responsible for voicing the heroine is speaking up, and Ai Fairouz is acting like a bundle of joy ahead of the debut.

The comment came over on Twitter after Fairouz shared a tweet hyping up Stone Ocean‘s debut on Netflix. For those catching up, the new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series will premiere tomorrow worldwide. Of course, this means Fairouz has a lot on her mind, but she is mostly happy for the JoJo fandom to meet Jolyne on screen.

“Finally… At 5:00 tomorrow, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will release episodes 1-2 with its exclusive advanced premiere on Netflix. All my emotions are mixed from happiness to tension, but I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to it! I am so happy for JoJo fans all over the world,” she wrote.

Of course, fans can understand the kind of pressure resting on Fairouz. The actress was cast as Jolyne last year, and the response to her addition was positive to say the least. Fairouz is a well-known fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the actress admitted she pursued voice acting because of the anime. Now, Fairouz’s career is coming full circle with Jolyne, and fans are eager to hear her full performance as Jotaro’s daughter.

If you want to check out the first episode drop of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, you will have to join Netflix to do so. The show is streaming exclusively through Netflix with its first two episodes airing tomorrow. Episodes will be added weekly worldwide, so fans can rest easy knowing Jolyne will be with them throughout the new year.

