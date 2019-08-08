Silver Chariot Lives With This Amazing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay

Poor Polnareff. After escaping the events of Stardust Crusaders, the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, by the skin of his teeth, he lived through his return during the fifth season only to become trapped within the body of a turtle. At the end of Golden Wind, the wielder of Silver Chariot had lost his Stand but was still at Giorno Giovanni’s side as he overtook the Passione mafia, though still trapped in an amphibian body. Regardless, this didn’t stop one cosplayer from bringing Silver Chariot to life!

Reddit User The Loneliest Cactus shared a picture of their cosplay that truly does exemplify Polnareff’s Stand, even managing to highlight some of the more cartoon-ish features found in one of the most prominent ethereal beings in Stardust Crusaders:

If you’re not familiar with Silver Chariot, he happens to be the “Stand” of one of the main protagonists of the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. A master swordsman, Chariot is able to slice away at opponents with lightning quick speed and reflexes, all directed by the high haired goof that is Polnareff. Unfortunately for Silver, his master runs into Diavolo during the franchise’s fifth season and things go down hill for the pair from here.

Polnareff is horribly mangled during his fight against the past leader of the Passione, losing both an arm, a leg, and an eye as a result. While attempting to summon Silver Chariot, his Stand is inadvertently struck with the “Requiem Arrow”, causing it to turn into Silver Chariot Requiem which is far more powerful and disturbing than its previous form. Requiem, instead of being a fencer, is a grim visage that has the ability to turn opponents’ Stands against them while simultaneously switching the minds of anyone within the vicinity of its powers. Needless to say, this made for quite the insane final battle when all parties involved converged near Requiem.

What do you think of this amazing, bizarre cosplay that brings Silver Chariot to life? Do you think this Stand will somehow be able to appear again even though Polnareff is trapped inside a turtle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.