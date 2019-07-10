JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crew Addresses Possible Purple Haze Feedback Anime

When it comes to devoted fandoms, very few shows can live up to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series has been a cult classic for years now, but it has blossomed into full-blown popularity in recent years. At events like Anime Expo, it is JoJo who prompts the most cheers, and that was the story at the convention this July.

Oh, but that’s not all! Two of the staffers behind JoJo attended Anime Expo, and it was there they addressed a very big rumor about the anime.

Recently, ComicBook.com attended Anime Expo, and it was there audiences saw Warner Bros. Japan producers Takamitsu Sueyoshi and Hiroyuki Omori talk about JoJo. During a fan Q&A event, the pair were asked if an anime adaptation of a popular JoJo side story could be done… and they did not dissuade anyone’s hopes. So if you love Purple Haze Feedback, then you better listen up.

While the pair could not speak definitively, both producers said such an adaptation could happen if creator Hirohiko Araki and David Production are willing. This response sparked applause from fans everywhere, and it seems rumors have started spreading that such an OVA adaptation is already in the works.

Of course, there is no official word from any studio on such an anime adaptation. For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Purple Haze Feedback is a light novel which writer Kohei Kadano penned in 2011. Featuring illustrations from Araki, the side story follows Pannacotta Fugo on an original adventure six months after Golden Wind ends. The side story’s relationship to the most recent JoJo season is what has fans clamoring for an anime adaptation, and they may just get one. Right now, Warner Bros. Japan isn’t opposed to such a project, so here’s to hoping an OVA comes out sooner rather than later!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.