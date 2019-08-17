Clever JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reference Brings Together The Generations

Poor Diavolo. Regardless of all the abhorrent things he did during his time as the antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, we don’t think that anyone deserves the fate that was delivered to him by Giorno’s Stand, Golden Wind Requiem. With the boss of Passione being trapped within a “Death Loop”, constantly experiencing a never ending string of deaths from which he could never escape, one Instagram fan managed to create a clever link between Diavolo’s fate in Golden Wind and one of the most terrifying Stands from season three, Stardust Crusaders.

Instagram User GioGioKes has managed to bring the seasons of Jotaro Kujo and Giorno Giovanna together, with Death Thirteen looming large over Diavolo, seemingly ready to deliver another killing blow to the pink haired villain in his endless loop of terror:

Death Thirteen was one of the most terrifying Stands in a long run of disturbing Enemy Stands that we bared witness too during the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Harnessed by “Mannish Boy”, a tiny baby who was also secretly a Stand User working for Dio, the Stand would infiltrate targets’ dreams and attempt to murder them in their sleep ala Freddy Krueger. What made this Stand all the more dangerous was its ability to make its targets forget that they were ever even attacked in the first place once they awaken from the killer dream.

Mannish Boy was eventually defeated thanks to the efforts of Jotaro and his friends, with an ironic, digusting fate of having to eat his own feces. JoJo can be very weird sometimes.

Who do you think would win in a fight between King Crimson and Death Thirteen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.