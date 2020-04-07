JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Giorno’s Swagger

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind introduced a new level of style and swagger to the world of Hirohiko Araki’s popular anime franchise, with Giorno Giovanna leading the charge alongside his Stand of Golden Wind. The story of Dio Brando’s son saw Giorno attempting to overthrow Diavolo, the mob boss of the Passione mafia, harboring a Stand that allowed him to transform inanimate objects into organic ones such as trees and bugs. Throughout the fifth season of the franchise, we saw some of the biggest Stand brawls and fashion statements that the series has ever seen to this day!

Each story arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows a new generation of Joestar, with Giorno working his way in as protagonist thanks to a technicality. Giovanna was born from the series villain of Dio Brando, who fathered Giorno by inhabiting the body of Jospeh Joestar from the first season. Though Giorno himself never exhibited any vampiric abilities or powers, he continued the family legacy by bringing to life a powerful Stand that delivered more than a few “machine gun punches” along the way!

Instagram Cosplayer A_Smile_And_A_Song shared their amazing interpretation of Giorno, seemingly ripping the character straight from the pages of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s manga and bringing him to life in a way that seems perfect for the world of cosplay:

The ending of the fifth season saw Giorno accomplish his task, placing Diavolo in a state of never ending death and becoming the new “Don” of the Passione mob. Though each season has had characters from previous generations make appearances, we aren’t sure if Giorno will appear in the franchise again down the line or if his tale has permanent come to a close. Though the sixth season has yet to be confirmed for an anime with the “Stone Ocean”, we’re crossing our fingers that we’ll get confirmation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s return to the small screen!

What do you think of this jaw dropping Cosplay of Giorno, Son of Dio? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!