JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Unveils Amazing Golden Wind Tattoo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has some of the most insane characters and Stands seen in the franchise to date, and one fan has decided to get some absolutely breath taking Bruno Bucciarati art on their back! Bruno was often considered by many fans to share the lead protagonist role with Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando and next in line within the Joestar bloodline! With the strange Stand that allows him to open tears in reality, Bruno used the strength of "Sticky Fingers" to assist him in the battle against Diavolo to take control of the Passion mob!

Bruno first met Giorno as something of an antagonist, trying to decipher just what Giorno was after, encountering Giovanni's Stand for the first time. When the pair realize that they're both working for the same goal, aka transforming the Passione mob into a force for good, they band together in order to not only defeat Diavolo, but to save his daughter Trish from being destroyed by his unorthodox Stand, King Crimson! Bruno and his ability to tear holes into reality came in handy throughout the numerous battles of Golden Wind!

Reddit User and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan DontHeal shared this full blown back tattoo of Bruno Bucciarati on their upper torso, proving that the Golden Wind will always hold a place close to them for the remainder of their lives in style:

Unfortunately for Bruno himself, he wasn't able to survive the events that befell him in season five of the franchise, falling before the might of Diavolo. Though Bucciarati had died earlier in the series, essentially acting as the living undead thanks in part to Giorno Giovanna's stand, Golden Wind. With his body continuously breaking down following a fatal fight earlier in the season, Bruno knew that his time was limited and so was giving his all to achieve his goals of changing the mob and saving Trish!

Hilariously, Bruno's Stand has two names, either be referred to as Sticky Fingers or Zipperman. The latter was created as a way to avoid any copyright infringement when it comes to the musician named "Sticky Fingers".

What do you think of this impressive detailed tattoo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

