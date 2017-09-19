Someone Made an Actual ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Dating Sim

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the all-time most influential mangas. Countless anime reference it, it’s received praise from both fans and critics alike, and Araki has even had his work on display in the Louvre. What else could the influential manga need to cement its place within popular culture? A dating sim.

That’s right, according to Kotaku someone created a fan game for the popular series called Joestar Struck where players can interact and, eventually, get to kiss JoJo characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those not familiar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the story is a little difficult to explain. Essentially, the story follows Jonathan Joestar whose experience with a cursed mask sets first him and later his descendants on a quest to defeat their family’s nemesis. However, the defeat of this nemesis changes the course of history. The manga is split up into eight parts with each part following the story of one Joestar family member, all with a name that can be abbreviated to “JoJo.”

Joestar Struck takes those family members and places them in an alternative universe where they all attend a school for delinquent youth. The game is fun and cheesy, playing out like interactive video game fan fiction and is full of references for JoJo fans to appreciate including the appearances of other JoJo characters, the default player character name (Hirohiko,) and that Josuke is freaked out by a turtle — the same as in his first appearance in both the manga and anime.

Team Scallywag, the developers behind the Joestar Struck game, plan to have it available sometime in early 2018 which may be welcome news with the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure live-action film potentially not getting a sequel.

