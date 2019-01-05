‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 4 Reveals Kira English Voice Actor

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable‘s English dub has been making headway on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and it’s about to enter a new era with a very important villain introduction.

With Yoshikage Kira set to make his official debut on the next episode of the series, his voice actor in the English dub has been revealed with a pretty nifty video.

D.C. Douglas, who’s most well known as the voice of Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil video game series, has officially confirmed that he will serve as the voice of Yoshikage Kira in the English dub of the series. This was further corroborated by the Viz Media official Twitter, which confirmed that Kira will be making his debut in the 17th episode of the series airing on the January 5 iteration of Toonami.

Without giving too much away for the fans following the English dub of the series alone, Kira is the “official” antagonist of Diamond is Unbreakable. It’ll be interesting to see how his Stand (which takes inspiration from a famous Queen song) will be translated for the English dub, but his is a debut fans have been excited for nonetheless.

The series has had more of a “monster of the week” vibe up until this episode, and from here on out fans will see it evolve in a much different fashion for here on out. Josuke and the others have been trying to piece together the many mysterious in Morioh, and Kira provides one of the most dangerous missions yet.

Along with Diamond is Unbreakable airing on Toonami, you can also check out the currently airing fifth anime in the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, which premiered last October and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.