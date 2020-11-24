JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Sinks Its Fangs Into Fem Vampire Dio

✖

There is perhaps no bigger villain introduced in Hirohiko Araki's strange epic story than Dio Brando, the first antagonist of the franchise who appeared in the initial story line of the series in Phantom Blood, and one cosplayer has truly given the villain his fangs back with a "Fem" take on the bane of the Joestar bloodline. Though Dio Brando met his end in the final battle of Stardust Crusaders while fighting Jotaro Kujo and his Stand of Stardust Crusaders, he remains a threat to the world even after his passing thanks in part to plans that will most likely be realized in the sixth season of the anime!

Dio Brando initially appeared as being welcomed into the Joestar clan, being adopted thanks in part to a strange series of events that Jonathan Joestar's father felt indebted to the Brando bloodline. While trying to gain the Joestar wealth for himself, Dio put Jonathan through hell and back, which was even long before he had become a vampire. Once he felt the benefits of the Stone Mask and became a creature of the night, Dio set to work on taking over the world, but luckily, Jonathan Joestar was able to eventually defeat him, but at an insane cost.

Instagram Cosplayer Haori Senpai shared this unique take on Dio Brando, sporting the vampire's attire from the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusader, wherein the villain was walking around in Jonathan's body while relying on the power of his insane Stand, The World:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Aifert (@haori_senpai)

As mentioned earlier, Dio Brando will be making a return of sorts in the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, Stone Ocean, wherein the deceased vampire will put a plan into action to get revenge on both Jotaro Kujo and his daughter, Jolyne. While a specific release date, and confirmation, has yet to be revealed for this next potential installment produced by David Production, we're crossing our fingers that the next big event that is being hyped for next year will finally preview the arrival of the next adventure for the Joestar bloodline.

What do you think of this unique cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Who is your favorite villain of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!