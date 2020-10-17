JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Dio A Fem Twist

✖

There is definitely no bigger villain in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure than Dio Brando, the Stand wielding vampire who was the first antagonist of the initial story of the franchise in Phantom Blood, and though the blood sucker might have been defeated in Stardust Crusaders, his legacy continues in the series and with one fan in particular creating a unique cosplay for the father of Giorno Giovanna. As much as the franchise is a story of Joestars, it is also a story of the Brandos, with the next season of Stone Ocean focusing on a plan formed by Dio from beyond the grave!

Dio Brando seemed to have died at the conclusion of the first season of JoJo Bizarre Adventure's anime, with his head being cleaved from his body during his battle against the Joestar that started it all with Jonathan. Though no longer having a body to call his own, Dio was able to use his remaining moments to attach his head to Jon's body, allowing him to come back as the main villain of the the Stardust Crusaders arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Wielding a Stand that was originally meant for Jonathan, Dio nearly kills two Joestars in the forms of Joseph and Jotaro with the help of the nigh invincible force that was the World!

Instagram Cosplayer Versachi.Ko shared this impressive take on Dio Brando's look from the third story arc of the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, giving the vampire lord a uniquely "fem" spin with this creative cosplay:

While the sixth season of the series, Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed, fans believe that the next installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime will be introduced as part of a big event taking place next year! The franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has left behind the world of the Joestars and Dio in the manga, with both Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in another reality!

What do you think of this unique take on the JoJo villain of Dio Brando? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!