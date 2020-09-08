JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tattoo Helps Owner Become Dio Brando

✖

There is perhaps no bigger villain in the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki than Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and though the vampire didn't start off with a Stand of his own, he did pose a threat to the Joestar family thanks in part to his acquisition of vampiric powers and one fan has tattooed one of the most important items in the first season. The Stone Mask was discovered by the Jonathan Joestar's family, with Dio eventually discovering that he could make himself, or anyone else, a vampire simply by putting it on and splashing some blood across it.

While Dio's nature as a vampire took a back seat to his Stand in the World during his return in the third season, Stardust Crusaders, that didn't stop Brando from continuing to threaten the Joestar bloodline as a whole. What made Dio's return that much more ironic for the Joestars was the fact that Brando had overtaken the body of Jonathan Joestar, his original foe in the first season. When the two had their final battle, Dio was able to attach his head to the shoulders of his fallen foe and returned to plague the world of both Jotaro and Joseph alike.

Reddit User Twitch_Boyy shared what appears to be the first of eight tattoos that they are planning to receive to honor the story lines of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stone Mask being one of the most iconic images in the first season of the series in Phantom Blood:

Dio Brando doesn't appear to be returning any time soon in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, whether it be in the anime or the manga, but his "spirit" will live on when Stone Ocean is confirmed for an anime season of its own. With the manga taking a decidedly different narrative by following the alternate reality tales of Steelball Run and JoJolion, the best we can get for now is alternate versions of this former vampire king. Regardless, Dio has made quite the impression on the anime community and this tattoo is certainly a bi-product of that!

What do you think of this amazing Stone Mask tattoo? What do you think the additional seven tattoos should be for this JoJo fan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!