JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Eyes of Heaven Is The Video Game To Tide Over Your Bizarre Needs

With the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure coming to a close, tying a knot on the story of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand Golden Wind, fans of the franchise may find themselves waiting quite a while for the next season to drop. To tide you over, we have a recommendation for you all in the form of a video game that was released for both Playstation 3 and 4 in Japan in 2015 and then in the United States in 2016. The game unites all the generations of JoJo in an attempt to take down an alternate reality version of Dio Brando and his plan to rule all of existence.

While most of the JoJo video games that are available have been straight up fighting games, Eyes of Heaven manages to break the mold in not just supplying a brand new story for the franchise, but also a new play style that focuses on “3D action brawling”. The game focused on tag team action with Stand Users, and Ripple specialists, teaming with one another to deliver hard hitting, original blows to opponents. If you ever wanted a game that sees Giorno Giovanna finally meet up with his father Dio Brando, this is the installment for you!

While the game received mixed reviews following its release, its the story that will really bring in hardcore anime fans to play it. Starting off with Jotaro Kujo immediately following the defeat of Dio Brando, a plot is introduced wherein Speedwagon from the first season appears holding the “Saint’s Corpse”, which allows him to travel through space and time. Jotaro and his friends join Speedwagon as they begin travelling to unite all the different protagonists of the eight different parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures to fight against Dio as well as a cavalcade of past villains to boot.

To be fair though, fans of the anime should be warned that this game does introduce characters and concepts from the 6th, 7th, and 8th “seasons” of JoJo, taking elements from Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion. If you have either kept up with the manga series or don’t mind being introduced to some elements that would be considered spoilers, then this may be right up your alley.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven presents a unique, “fan service” experience that brings together all the characters of the franchise into a manic crossover that is a must play for those fans of the franchise.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.