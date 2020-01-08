These Custom JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Sneakers Are All About Guido Mista

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind gave us a number of strange and unique characters spinning out of Giorno Giovanna’s adventures through Italy as he attempted to take the Passione mob in a new direction. As Giorno’s crew filled out its ranks, we were introduced to the gunslinger of Guido Mista and his Stand, Sex Pistols. Said Stand allowed Guido to fire off bullets that would be controlled by his Stand as they flew through the air, with his Stand taking the form of a bunch of rowdy, anthropomorphic bullets. Now, one fan has done honor to the character by creating a pair of sneakers in the aesthetic of the Passione pistol wielder.

Reddit User TastesLikeDushi shared this pair of custom JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind sneakers that was apparently created by the poster’s girlfriend, perfectly applying Guido Mista’s outfit and color scheme perfectly for this pair of kicks that would instantly allow you to join the Passione mob:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guido Mista was pretty much swiss cheese at the end of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, having been shot numerous times over thanks to guns fired in his direction or his own bullets being turned against him. Surprisingly enough however, Mista was one of the only members of Giorno’s crew who made it to the end of the season alive, becoming a part of Giovanna’s new Passione mafia following the defeat of Diavolo.

Sex Pistols itself is definitely one of the most unique Stands that appeared in the franchise, considering its bouncy personality as well as the fact that it was several different living bullets that would complain to Mista on a regular basis. Though Guido would use his Stand to dictate the path of his bullets after they were shot, it was clear that Sex Pistols was both a blessing and a curse, simply due to how often it would backfire on Mista.

What do you think of these amazing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure custom sneakers? What other characters from the franchise would you like to see be given similar treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.