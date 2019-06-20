JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Announces Special Makeup Collection

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure isn’t afraid to find the spectacular sides of their characters. With the main character of the current season, Giorno Giovanna, wearing a bright pinks outfit with a giant heart outline on his chest, its no surprise to see that a company would go ahead and bring a make-up line to the forefront celebrating the series.

Twitter User AitaKuji dropped the news that the company, Ichiban Kuji, will be releasing this “bizarre” line of lipsticks, blushes, and other affects:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ichiban Kuji will be coming out with a chic Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind themed cosmetics kuji game featuring a line of beauty products including eye-shadow, lip stick, and hand cream! Play the kuji game or order select items individually today!https://t.co/PPAwGK78tp pic.twitter.com/rgDrRXbTjk — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) June 18, 2019

The current season of Jojo follows Giorno as he attempts to overtake the Italian mob, Passione, and point it in a more altruistic direction. The son of series villain Dio Brando, Giovanna has a “Stand” of his own called “Golden Wind” that has the ability to unleash a torrent of punches, as well as giving inanimate objects life. As the series edges toward its conclusion, Giorno and his friends are faced with the seemingly unbeatable opponent in the mob’s leader, Diavolo.

Characters in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure sport fashion and general appearances the likes of which we’ve never seen before in any other anime or manga. Sometimes looking barely human, the heroes and villains wear insane hairstyles, wear other worldly clothing, and generally seem more garish and strange than their alien like “Stands” that appear out of thin air. If you want to look like a JoJo character in real life, picking up this make-up line certainly wouldn’t be the worst idea!

What do you think of this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure line of make-up? What’s been your favorite season/generation of the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Muda Muda!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.