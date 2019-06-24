JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Shocks With SPOILER’S Bloody Death

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has entered its final few episodes and things have gotten quite intense as the Bucciarati Gang have both discovered the secret identity of Passione’s boss Diavolo but have stumbled on one of Dio’s former arrows that has begun to unleash a confusing and terrible power. This has started all sorts of chaos, and has left the Bucciarati Gang open to Diavolo’s surprise attacks. This means another character has died, unfortunately.

After losing Abacchio in a similarly surprising fashion, Episode 35 sees Narancia suddenly killed in a gruesome way as the Bucciarati Gang found him impaled on an iron fence when Diavolo launched a time-skip attack.

As Bucciarati warns the others that Diavolo must have been swapped with his damaged body due to Requiem’s power, the group suddenly experiences a time skip. They figure out too late that it was King Crimson, and soon find out the worst. Narancia (now in Giorno’s body) had disappeared, and after following some streaking blood the group finds Narancia impaled on a fence.

Giorno tries to heal him, but though he healed his injuries Narancia’s soul is no longer in the body. Narancia’s death was immediate and sudden, and he had no chance of fighting his demise. The suddenness of his death was shocking for sure, and makes the impeding battle with Diavolo now all the more fearsome. The episode twists the knife in further too as Narancia briefly mentions that he would love to make it back to start going to school, eat pizza, and even says that he’d like to see Fugo again.

But as we see soon enough, these are all just major death flags preparing fans for the suddenness of his death. How do you feel about Narancia’s death? Wish he made it to the end, or were you waiting for this season to kill yet another one of its main characters like past JoJo’s? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.