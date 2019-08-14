JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets Into The Spider-Verse With This Disturbing Fan Art

There was perhaps no more disturbing villain to be found in the “halls” of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure than the antagonist of season four, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Yoshikage Kira. A man looking for a “quiet life”, it was clear that the villain wanted anything but as he had a perchance to kill women and hold onto their hands as “trophies” following their untimely demise. With the Stand Killer Queen, which had the ability to destroy nearly anything in its path with the help of its ability to create massive explosions, Kira was perhaps the most terrifying villain of the franchise. Now one Instagram fan has decided to bring JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into the world of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse with this disturbing mash-up!

Instagram User Giogiokes created this disturbing fan art that takes the older Peter Parker of Spider-Verse and horrifically merges him with Yoshikage Kira, setting up a scene with Peter Kira eating his meal with the help of a victim’s detached hand:

Yoshikage Kira put up quite a fight in the small town of Morioh, presenting Josuke and his Stand wielding friends with a villain that systematically targeted women in town to add to his “collection”. His Stand had so many tricks up its sleeve that it made for a battle that took several episodes to finally finish, with Kira nearly managing to escape when all was said and done. Luckily, Kira eventually died during the battle thanks to some quick thinking from Josuke and the terrors that plagued the small town disappeared with him.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse could not be more different from the adventures of Diamond Is Unbreakable. The adventure that brought a new generation of fans to the front door of Miles Morales, and included characters such as an older, tubbier version of Peter Parker and the fan favorite that is Spider-Gwen, Spider-Verse is already planning to roll out some sequels and spin-offs in the future thanks to Sony Pictures.

What do you think of this unnerving fan art that unites Yoshikage Kira with Peter Parker? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Spider-Verse, and Kira!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.