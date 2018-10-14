‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Fans Are Loving ‘Golden Wind’ So Far

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for Part 5, Golden Wind, to get an anime adaptation for some time now and luckily they are not disappointed now that the series’ first two episodes have premiered.

Not only are fans impressed by the series’ new opening and ending themes, they are all in for the new JoJo and can’t wait to see what comes in the rest of the season.

The first two episodes introduced fans to the next generation of the Joestar family, which has taken a strange branch into Dio’s bloodline as his son, Giorno Giovanna, is the new focus of the series. Not only is this an intriguing angle for the series to take, but Part 5 has already resulted in a much odder and outlandish experience.

That may seem like a stretch with a series that’s known for constantly reinventing itself, but the newest anime season already plays with what fans have come to expect from this series already. If that’s not evident by the series using Jodeci for its ending theme this season, nothing is.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

Me and the boys with the Golden Wind OP pic.twitter.com/OscZ1avclJ — Pixel Boo ? (@Nitomatta) October 12, 2018

The first time a Golden Wind episode has the start of the ending theme roll over the final scene is going to be incredible. “Every time I close my eyes, wake up feeling so horny” over high stakes life or death drama. — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) October 12, 2018

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind episode 2 spoilers without context. pic.twitter.com/UbeKTKt2ND — Dawan (@Dawan_Ra) October 12, 2018

The entire JoJo fandom at every moment during Golden Wind pic.twitter.com/yWsxQDxYhq — Morioh Radio (@moriohradiocast) October 13, 2018

