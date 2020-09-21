Paw Patrol Has a Secret JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Easter Egg

✖

Paw Patrol is one of the biggest shows for kids, and parents have a hard time escaping the show. From movies to toys and beyond, the police pups are insanely popular, and they can be found just about anywhere. Of course, that means loads of parents watch the show with their kids, and that is why the world discovered Paw Patrol features a super subtle homage to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

And yes, you did read that right. This is not a joke. In an episode of Paw Patrol, the show makes a deliberate nod to JoJo, and it is time fans learned all about the unexpected Easter egg.

First, we need to give a bit of context. Paw Patrol paid homage to JoJo awhile back when season four was airing. The season's seventh episode went live that year, and it was titled "Royally Spooked". It followed the show's heroes as they explored a haunted home with ghostly creatures, but things escalated when some suits of armor seemingly came to life.

You can check out the clip here as it shows the Paw Patrol gang reacting to the suits of armor. The possessed figures are shown moving around before all four of them strike a pose. This is where JoJo comes in as the suits each assume a pose rooted in the anime.

Starting from the left, fans can see Killer Queen's pose in action before Joseph comes into play. The final two poses were made famous by Caesar and Josuke... so you can see why netizens are geeking out. The combination of these four poses cannot be coincidental, and given how unique these poses are, you can bet some of Paw Patrol's animators are big fans of JoJo.

