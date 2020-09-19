Fortnite Gets Hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Makeover

Fortnite hasn't been afraid to have a number of crossovers with other pop culture icons, with the likes of Batman, Thanos, Thor, Wolverine, and John Wick having made appearances in what is considered to be the most popular video game franchise in the world, and fans have recently created an amazing fan animation that imagines this game world in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! Taking the animation style that was made famous by David Production, this fan video does a truly worthy job of blending Fortnite streamers, environments, and characters into the world of the Joestars!

The fan animation, created by Youtube animator Malec, does a fantastic job of fusing the two popular franchises in one amazing video! A number of streamers appear in the video, such as Ninja who is easily one of the biggest streamers of Fortnite to date, also incorporating some of the characters that the game has used in the past, with Marvel's Deadpool striking a pose and busting out some dance moves during the run time. This isn't the first time the animator has dove into the world of anime, having created anime videos for the likes of Rick & Morty and Game of Thrones to name a few!

(Photo: David Production & Epic Games)

Fortnite is currently crossing over with the Marvel Universe, bringing the likes of Thor, Wolverine, Dr. Doom, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Storm, and Iron Man. Fortnite has never had an official crossover with the world of anime, but we would imagine that the colorful characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure would fit right into this battle royale! This however wouldn't be the first time that the Joestars entered into the world of video games, with numerous entries across a number of consoles have been created over the years.

The latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure followed the exploits of the son of Dio Brando in Golden Wind, who was attempting to take over the Passione mafia in order to change the landscape of Italy's underworld. While a sixth season of the anime has yet to be confirmed by David Production, we're still crossing our fingers that we'll get news about the animated adventures of Jolyne Cujoh!

What do you think of this amazing fan animation that fuses the worlds of Fortnite and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!