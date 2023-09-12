JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cameos on The Price Is Right With Jolyne's Help

It is safe to say the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandom is one of a kind. The community has been around for decades and it helped transform JoJo into a global phenomenon. The cult hit is certainly extravagant, but JoJo fans would not have it any other way. And in order to get on the Joestar's level, one fan is going viral for appearing on The Price Is Right as Jolyne Cujoh.

Yes, you read that right. One of the most beloved game shows on television just cameoed JoJo, and we have the protagonist of Stone Ocean to thank.

shoutout to Elvira for showing up at the Romanian version of The Price is Right in a Jolyne Cujoh cosplay pic.twitter.com/VTRrpJZtYn — JOL (@Saitamagoated) September 11, 2023

As you can see above, the crossover came courtesy of The Price is Right in Romania. The global version works just like The Price is Right in the United States, so the name of the game is simple. It is up to contestants to correctly guess how much specific items or bundles cost. The show is as much of a staple overseas as it is in America, so you can see why one contestant went viral for their outfit.

After all, they work a Jolyne cosplay on the show complete with a wig and tattoo. The fan, whose name tag on the show reads Elvira, stands out admits their fellow competitors. It isn't often you see people rocking hair like Jolyne, but it does happen. We can only hope the fan's cosplay gave them some extra luck as they tried to win The Price is Right.

Obviously, cosplay has a massive community backing it, and anime lovers have long supported the craft. It is lovely to see a JoJo fan show their talent on national television, and The Price is Right gave them that platform. So hopefully, we will see more of the Joestar crew on the air in Romania soon...!

What do you think about this unexpected JoJo crossover? Do we need an entire anime-centric episode of The Price Is Right? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!