JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Reveals Stage Play Cast

Oh yeah, it's happening. The colorful characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are about to hit the stage. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood was getting its own stage play, and now we have been gifted a first look at its cast in character.

Not to alarm anyone, but let's be real. The play cast Mamoru Miyano as Dif, so it deserves full marks already.

The cast of the Phantom Blood Musical has been revealed in their costumes!

Jonathan Joestar: Yuya Matsushita & Shotaro Arisawa

Dio Brando: Mamoru Miyano

Erina Pendleton: Miisha Shimizu

Robert E. O. Speedwagon: Young Dais

Will A. Zeppeli: Yoshihisa Higashiyama & Yusuke Hirose

As you can see below, a slew of cast photos for the Phantom Blood play was released, and it highlights our stages. It turns out Jonathan Joestar will be played by two alternating leads, Yuya Matsushita and Shotaro Arisawa. Miyano will bring Dio Brando to life in all his outrageousness. As for our others, the Phantom Blood play will star Miisha Shimizu, Young Dais, Yusuke Hirose, and many more.

If you want to check out this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure project, it will be going live next February. The musical promises to launch at the Tokyo Imperial Theater on February 6th before moving to new theaters through April. Nei Hasegawa is doing the direction on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure while writer Tsuneyasu Motoyashi handles the script.

As you can imagine, this take on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has captured the fandom's imagination, and many are eager to see Phantom Blood get its comeuppance. It has been ages since series creator Hirohiko Araki fleshed out the story, after all. This play will unravel the very foundations of the Joestar clan, so if you want to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis for Phantom Blood below:

"Young Jonathan Joestar's life is forever changed when he meets his new adopted brother, Dio. For some reason, Dio has a smoldering grudge against him and derives pleasure from seeing him suffer. But every man has his limits, as Dio finds out. This is the beginning of a long and hateful relationship!"

