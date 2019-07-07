JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Staff Reveal Secret Behind Iconic ‘Muda Muda’ Scene

When it was first announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind would be getting an anime adaptation, one of the first things fans had on their list of things to see was the famous “seven page Muda.” In Hirohikon Araki’s original manga, Giorno unleashed a barrage that was stretched over seven pages and fans wanted to see how it would be translated in the final anime cut.

Fans weren’t disappointed as the “seven page Muda” became a “Muda Muda Muda” barrage that lasted for over 30 seconds in the anime, and needed six different animators to put it all together. But apparently there’s a quirky story about how this scene came to life.

During a special JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure panel at Anime Expo, of which ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters was in attendance, it was revealed that six animators had a different cut of the scene and they actually competed to see who had the best one. It was previously revealed that the episode actually had a special “Muda Muda Key Animation” staff credited, so now fans have an idea of how they actually worked together.

It seems that with each page of the original scene gave the animators an angle to work with, each one competed with one another for which one that stood out the most. Regardless of who won at the end, fans are happy to see a scene they have been waiting to see animated since the late 1990s. Luckily, that spirit of competition certainly delivered one of the most memorable moments of the entire Golden Wind series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.