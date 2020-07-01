JoJo's Bizarre Adventure SteelBall Run Comes To Life With Fan Anime Video

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's seventh season, Steelball Run, will easily be one of the strangest season's in the franchise's history, and is considered by many to be one of the best sagas of Hirohiko Araki's franchise, and one fan has made a jaw dropping animated video that imagines what the season might look like under the creative force of David Production. With the likes of Johnny Joestar, Gyro Zeppeli, and Diego Brando, these alternate takes on the Joestar family, their friends, and their enemies are some of the most memorable in the anime series to date.

The seventh story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is most likely years away, as we have yet to get confirmation on the sixth season of the franchise in Stone Ocean, but that isn't stopping fans from giving their own takes on what is considered by many to be the best story in the series. Following the adventures of the alternate reality JoJo in Johnny Joestar as he races across the country in a horse race in order to win his heart's desire, the integration of Stand Battles in this rather unique setting should certainly be something to see when/if they are translated into an anime version!

Twitter Animator RawazFHK put together this seriously impressive animated work that imagines what the hilarious pairing of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli would look like if animated by the likes of David Production for the, hopefully, eventual seventh season of the anime:

The future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is about to be revealed later this week with the Warner Bros Panel taking place at Anime Expo, with many taking shots at what the next animated project will be for the series. While some are crossing their fingers that the sixth season of the franchise will be confirmed, giving us the journey of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to free herself from a maximum security prison, many believe that the next project will be returning to the world of the Golden Wind.

One of the side stories of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind follows Fugo, the member of Passione who wielded the Stand known as Purple Haze, which fans are believing will be a new OVA for the franchise. We'll learn more with the panel dropping later this week!

What do you think of this stunning fan animation for a possible seventh season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.