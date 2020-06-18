JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Introduces The SteelBall Run

✖

With fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure waiting to hear if the next season of the anime will be confirmed with the Stone Ocean, others are celebrating the story arc that follows immediately after the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh in the Steelball Run, with one fan putting together a cosplay for Gyro Zeppeli! What is considered the seventh story arc of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, the upcoming saga follows a decidedly different version of the Joestar bloodline that focuses squarely on a horse race across the country with the traditional Stand battles remaining a heavy part of the story.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steelball Run doesn't just follow a new Joestar in Johnny Joestar, but also gives him a partner in the form of Gyro Zeppeli, who is featured in this cosplay! The new adventures in fact take place in an entirely different reality, marking for a big departure of the previous stories that had all followed a line throughout the generations of Joestar. Considered to be one of the best arcs of the franchise, Steelball Run will hopefully be confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own down the line from David Production, though we would imagine that it's years off!

Instagram Cosplayer Mistvein shared this impressive cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure that does a fantastic job of bringing to life one of the stars of the Steelball Run in Gyro Zeppeli, who assists Johnny in his bid to winning the horse race across the country that will grant him one of his deepest wishes:

Zeppeli, of course, has a Stand of his own, though we definitely wouldn't want to spoil the many surprises of one of the best story lines of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

