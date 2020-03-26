JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Stunningly Portrays The Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has yet to be announced to receive its own anime season, which would be the sixth of the franchise, but that isn’t stopping fans from prepping for the story line with some spectacular fan art showing off the protagonist of Jolyne Cujoh and her stand, Stone Free. Jolyne is the daughter of Stardust Crusader’s protagonist, Jotaro Kujo, who wields the Stand of Star Platinum and put an end to the threat of Dio Brando. Even with Dio no longer of this world, his legacy continues in Stone Ocean and poses problems for Jolyne and her dad.

Stone Ocean starts with Jolyne Cujoh in a rough predicament, being framed for a crime that she didn’t commit by her boyfriend and winding up inside of a maximum security prison in the depths of Florida. As she attempts to clear her name, she uncovers a terrible plot that involves both herself and her father, taking on an evil Stand named White Snake. Encountering some of the strangest Stands in the franchise’s history, Jolyne encounters a number of friends and foes that make for quite the colorful journey!

This Reddit User shared this amazing artwork by this astonishing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan artist, proving that the desire to see Jolyne and her Stand of Stone Free hit the anime world is one that isn’t going to die any time soon, with an announcement hopefully being made for a sixth season sooner rather than later:

While Stone Ocean may be far away from premiering, the franchise is taking the opportunity to further explore the world of the supporting character of the fourth season in Diamond Is Unbreakable with the upcoming spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan! The upcoming episodes follow the mangaka with the Stand of Heaven’s Door as he is thrown into some seriously strange scenarios, encountering even weirder Stands than Rohan had encountered as a part of the fourth story line of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to read JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, now is definitely the time to do so as the sixth installment of the franchise has some of the best Stand battles in the series and characters that simply pop off the page thanks to Araki’s unique style.

What do you think of this jaw dropping Stone Ocean fan art?