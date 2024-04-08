Jujutsu Kaisen Crowned Anime's Top Series by Gen Z

Jujutsu Kaisen hardly needs an introduction at this point. The hit series came to life under Gege Akutami years ago, and its profile doubled when MAPPA Studios took on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. With two seasons and a movie under belt, Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest series in the field. And according to a new report, Jujutsu Kaisen has been crowned the top anime series by Gen Z.

The report comes from the team at Guinness World Records of all places. Last week, the publication made it public that Jujutsu Kaisen is the world's most popular animated series. Of course, this puts the show ahead of every other anime, and Guinness World Records posted extra info about how its audience spreads out.

According to the data, Jujutsu Kaisen has the highest percentage of Gen Z watchers when compared to other hits like Attack on Titan and even One Piece. The numbers suggest more than 70% of the Jujutsu Kaisen audience are between the ages of 13 and 22. And clearly, there are a ton of those viewers.

This figure is definitely high, but in the grand scheme of anime, it is hardly surprising. After all, anime is on the rise, and its use of technology has made it easily findable. As a report by Polygon this year shared, Gen Z consumes a lot of anime, and we mean a lot. The report found 42% of Gen Z survey participants watch anime weekly while millennials stand at 25% to date. Clearly, anime has found a home with the world's younger population, and that demographic remains one of the most lucrative for industries to mine.

With these numbers in mind, you can see why Jujutsu Kaisen has so much hype behind it. It is the top show of one of entertainment's top mediums for young consumers. So if you thought the anime was passed its expiration, well – you might want to rethink that assumption.

If you are not caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen and its hip anime, it is easy to binge. The show's first two seasons are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

