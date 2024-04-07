Jujutsu Kaisen Takes On Naruto in Epic Crossover Anime: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has become the go-to series in shonen. Thanks to the manga's hit anime, the supernatural story has only grown in the past few years. Jujutsu Kaisen has now joined the ranks of anime's best shonen series which puts its on par with Bleach and My Hero Academia. So of course, all eyes earned to YouTube when one fan decided to animate an epic crossover of Jujutsu Kaisen x Naruto.

The tribute comes courtesy of 牙牙的包裹 on YouTube as you can see above. The fan decided it was time to mash up the Shibuya Incident arc from Jujutsu Kaisen with Naruto. The result is nothing short of epic, and it proves Team 7 can fight with the best of sorcerers.

After all, the video begins with Nanami facing down Mahito, but the battle is interrupted by a familiar grey-haired ninja. Kakashi shows up with Sakura in tow to fight Mahito. The expertly edited and animated short lets the ninja fight, and the crossover kicks off from there.

As the reel goes on, we get to see a slew of other Naruto fighters join the battle in Jujutsu Kaisen. Everyone from Obito to Itachi and Sasuke make their come up. And of course, the reel ends with Naruto Uzumaki surfacing with Kurama while Sukuna faces down the jinchuuriki.

When it comes to shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto are on opposite spectrums, but their penchant for battle is universal. This epic anime crossover proves the Hidden Leaf fits into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. So for now, let's wait for a new short to surface that pits Geto against Gaara.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen x Naruto crossover? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!