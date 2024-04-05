Jujutsu Kaisen Confirmed as World's Most In-Demand Animated Series

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been one of the biggest anime events in recent memory, and the Guinness World Records has taken notice. While franchises such as One Piece and Attack on Titan stood on the top of the charts when it came to "most in-demand animated series", a new champion has arisen. While the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech suffered greatly in the Shibuya Incident Arc, the pain has brought the anime characters a major accolade in the anime world.

While anime fans are still reeling from the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc in season two, MAPPA was able to make said fans happy by confirming that a third season was in development. Now that Suguru Geto has unleashed countless curses on the world and has awoken cursed energy within several targets, the next season is planting the seeds for the arrival of the Culling Game. A release date for season three has yet to be confirmed, but fans can catch up on the events of Jujutsu Kaisen by reading the manga. Creator Gege Akutami is setting the stage for the final arc of the series but it's clear from current events that the supernatural shonen series is looking to end things with a bang.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen x Guinness World Records

According to Parrot Analytics, as reported by the Guinness World Records official website, Jujutsu Kaisen has a global demand rating of 71.2 times larger than the average television show. According to the site, Parrot calculates demand for a series according to "how much attention, engagement, desire, and viewership" consumers have directed at a series. Considering that Jujutsu Tech was able to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates and the Scout Regiment in 2023, this is no small feat.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently made headlines as Studio MAPPA allowed animators to take some additional time on some of the scenes of season two for the Blu-Ray set. Thanks to this, some of the battle scenes received a major makeover and the beloved animation was taken to a new level. While the physical release landed in Japan, there has yet to be a North American release date confirmed for season two's Blu-Ray.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen is worthy of its place in the Guinness World Records? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via Guinness World Records