Jujutsu Kaisen to Unleash Replica of Gojo's Sunglasses

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the hottest anime series out these days, and its supernatural aesthetic has only upped its game in season one. While Yuji Itadori has wrested with his sinister inner demon, his other sorcerer friends have been stuck in a dark battle against all kinds of curses. Luckily, guys like Gojo are around to help, and Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring the powerhouse with a replica pair of sunglasses.

The big announcement went live courtesy of Premium Bandai, a go-to brand for cosplay replicas. It was there fans learned Gojo was getting his own pair of replica sunglasses. This means fans will be able to take their Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays to the next level, and we can get behind that.

Premium Bandai will be releasing Gojo and Nanami glasses collection!! pic.twitter.com/c3Zzo1Rv1P — shiro @ Gojo Satoru🤞🏻 (@kaikaikitan) March 12, 2021

According to Premium Bandai, it is making a replica for Gojo's glasses, and it willl do the same for Nanami. You can find the two pieces pictured above if you want a closer look. Each pair of glasses will come with a special cleaning cloth imprinted with their Jujutsu Kaisen character.

Currently, Premium Bandai only plans to sell these glasses overseas in Japan, Pre-orders are being taken in until May 5, and you will want to save up to get these. Each of the glasses cost nearly $140 USD before shipping or tax. And if you want to nab these from the United States, you will have to find a re-shipper who will get the glasses to you.

If you are wanting to craft the most authentic Gojo cosplay possible, sacrifices must be made. These glasses are spot-on to the anime, and anyone who loves Nanami will be just as impressed by his replica. So if you want to see the world like either of these Jujutsu Kaisen characters, well - these glasses will give you that special point of view later this year.

What do you think of this Jujutsu Kaisen replica collection? Would you like to nab these glasses for your next cosplay...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.